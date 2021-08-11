Feds to roll out vaccine passports for foreign travel
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Last Updated Wednesday, August 11, 2021 3:55PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino says fully vaccinated Canadians will soon be able to get a government document that will certify their COVID-19 vaccine history for the purpose of international travel.
“These credentials will have a common design across all provinces. They will include the holder’s COVID-19 vaccination history, including the vaccine types, date, and location,” Mendicino said. “These documents should be available to all Canadian citizens, permanent residents and temporary residents living in Canada if they’re fully vaccinated, according to the standards set by public health.”
