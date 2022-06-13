The federal government will announce this week that vaccine mandates for domestic travel on planes and trains as well outgoing international travel will be suspended, CTV News has learned.

The announcement will be made Tuesday and the change will go into effect Wednesday, senior government sources told CTV News.

Foreign nationals coming to Canada will still be required to be vaccinated.

The mandates first came into effect in October 30, 2021, and have required all passengers on planes or trains to be fully vaccinated to be allowed to board.

The government has been facing pressure to reduce constraints around travel as passenger volumes increase and as airports see lengthy delays for passengers.