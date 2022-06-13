Feds to suspend vaccine mandates for domestic travel in Canada, outbound flights
People wait in line to check in at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Thursday, May 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Published Monday, June 13, 2022 9:45PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 13, 2022 10:07PM EDT
The federal government will announce this week that vaccine mandates for domestic travel on planes and trains as well outgoing international travel will be suspended, CTV News has learned.
The announcement will be made Tuesday and the change will go into effect Wednesday, senior government sources told CTV News.
Foreign nationals coming to Canada will still be required to be vaccinated.
The mandates first came into effect in October 30, 2021, and have required all passengers on planes or trains to be fully vaccinated to be allowed to board.
The government has been facing pressure to reduce constraints around travel as passenger volumes increase and as airports see lengthy delays for passengers.