A female has been airlifted to hospital following a shooting in a residential neighbourhood in Oshawa on Wednesday morning.

It happened near a home in the vicinity of Dean Avenue and Normandy Street.

Police say that the victim was located with one gunshot wound. The severity of her injuries are not immediately clear.

One male has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

It is not clear what charges, if any, he will face.

Police say that there is “no threat to public safety at this time.”