

Codi Wilson , CP24.com





One female has been airlifted to hospital with critical injuries after a crash in Uxbridge.

The crash occurred on Sandford Road at around 7 a.m.

Police say a female occupant of a vehicle involved in the collision was taken to a Toronto hospital via air ambulance for treatment.

Durham Regional Police’s traffic services unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Police say Sandford Road is closed between Concession Road 2 and York Durham Line for the police investigation.