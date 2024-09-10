One woman has been taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries following a shooting on the QEW in Mississauga early Tuesday morning, Peel paramedics say.

Paramedics say they were called to the area of the QEW and Mississauga Road shortly before 4 a.m.

One female was taken from the scene to a trauma centre for treatment.

Peel Regional Police described the incident as a shooting and said one woman was taken to hospital in life-treatening condition.

Ontario Provincial Police say they have closed the QEW Fort Erie off-ramp in Mississauga for an “extended period” due to the police investigation in the area.

A construction worker at the scene said a woman exited the passenger’s side of a vehicle and came running up to him to ask for help. He told reporters that the victim appeared to have a head injury and had called 911 for assistance. The woman, he said, told an off-duty officer on scene that another person inside the vehicle had sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

“It caught me off guard and obviously my work wasn’t a priority anymore,” he said. “My concern for that person was that hopefully she would be okay and recover from that head wound.”