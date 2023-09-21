A crash in Pickering has left a female with life-threatening injuries, Durham Regional Police say.

The collision occurred near Taunton Road and Whites Road in Pickering on Thursday morning.

Police say one female suffered critical injuries and Ornge air ambulance is on route to the scene.

Taunton Road will be closed between Sideline 26 and Rosebank Road, and Whites Road will be shut down between Taunton Road and Third Concession Road for the police investigation.