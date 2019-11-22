

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A female cyclist is dead after she was struck by a vehicle in central Oshawa early on Friday morning.

DRPS Const. George Tudos said they were called to Stevenson Road South, between Laval Drive and Champlain Avenue before 4 a.m. for a report of an injured cyclist found on the roadway.

Tudos said the woman in her 30s was found without vital signs and rushed to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Several passing motorists located the woman and blocked a lane of traffic until police arrived.

Tudos said the driver involved fled the scene, possibly via Highway 401.

“We have found some evidence on the roadway — some headlights and other debris we believe to be from the suspect vehicle.

The Traffic Services Branch was called to the scene.

Tudos said they are not yet ready to provide a suspect vehicle description.

Stevenson Road was closed in both directions between Gibb Street and Champlain Avenue to allow for an investigation.