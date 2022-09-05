A female driver has died following a morning collision on Highway 401 in Toronto.

Ontario Provincial Police told CP24.com that two vehicles collided in the eastbound collector lanes of the highway near Nielsen Road shortly before 8 a.m.

Police said a white sedan rear-ended an SUV before losing control, crashing through the barrier and coming to rest in the embankment next to the highway.

The female driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene. There are no details yet as to her identity.

The driver from the SUV sustained minor injuries but was not transported to hospital.

The eastbound collector lanes of the highway are closed at Markham Road for the investigation, which is expected to take several hours.