One female has been taken to a Toronto-area hospital in life-threatening condition after she was found with obvious head trauma at an Ajax intersection early Wednesday morning, Durham Regional Police say.

Police said she was located in the area of Harwood Avenue South and Kingston Road at around 5 a.m.

"Officers responded to reports of an individual lying in the roadway, allegedly in distress," Const. Nicholas Gluckstein said on Wednesday morning.

"They arrived on scene, along with fire and emergency medical services, and located a female who was in the right turning lane of the roadway. She had obvious trauma to her head."

He said she was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre for treatment but no update was provided on her current condition. Police have also not released the age of the victim or provided any information about where she resides.

"As the investigation is ongoing, officers are looking for any camera footage and are also appealing for any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time or observed the female or any suspicious activity that may have occurred," Gluckstein said.

"Right now the details are scarce, unfortunately, as the investigation is ongoing. We are unable to ascertain whether the female was dropped off here or whether a motor-vehicle collision involving the female occurred."

The northbound lanes of Harwood Avenue South are closed between Mandrake Street and Kingston Road for the police investigation.

"We had a few 911 calls and a few witnesses that have come forward... We are exploring every avenue possible," Gluckstein added. "We don’t want to leave any stone unturned.