

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say they believe a woman found with head trauma in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant in Hamilton was assaulted.

The female was found in the parking lot of a Kentucky Fried Chicken near Main Street and St. Clair Avenue at around 10 p.m.

Hamilton Police say it appears the woman was assaulted outside the restaurant and sustained serious head trauma.

She was taken to hospital for treatment and is currently listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and police have not released any information on possible suspects.