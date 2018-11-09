

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A female is dead and two males have suffered injuries in a collision near Port Perry on Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred near Demara and Island roads at around 2:30 p.m.

The female victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Durham Regional Police.

Officers said a male victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries and another male victim sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as an investigation into the cause of the collision is conducted.