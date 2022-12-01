A female pedestrian has been critically injured after being hit by the driver of a vehicle in Mississauga on Thursday evening.

Peel Regional Police said the collision occurred in the area of Derry Road and Telford Way shortly before 8 p.m.

The pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition, Peel paramedics said.

Meanwhile, police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The westbound lanes of Derry Road are closed between Telford and Dixie due to the collision.