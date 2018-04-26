

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police have released surveillance camera images of a female suspect accused of tossing a hot liquid at a worker who told her to get in line at a King West Starbucks last month.

Investigators say that on March 30 at about 12:10 p.m., they were called to the Starbucks at 1005 King Street West, east of Dufferin Street, for a report of an assault.

A woman asked an employee for a cup of water, and the employee replied that she must wait in line, police said.

Then the woman allegedly “threw a cup of hot liquid at the employee” and fled the scene on foot.

She is described as Asian, standing five-feet-tall with a medium build, approximately 30 to 40 years-old. She was last seen with her hair in a ponytail, wearing a long Canada Goose jacket, black sunglasses and a light-coloured scarf.

Investigators say she identified herself as “Cassie” while in the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1400.