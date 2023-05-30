Female transported to hospital after crash involving TTC bus in Scarborough's West Hill neighbourhood
One person was transported to hospital after a collision involving a TTC bus in Scarborough's West Hill neighbourhood on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
Published Tuesday, May 30, 2023 8:10AM EDT
One person has been transported to hospital following a collision involving a TTC bus in Scarborough’s West Hill neighbourhood.
A vehicle and a TTC bus collided Lawrence Avenue East and Ling Road, near Morningside Avenue, shortly before 7 a.m.
A female was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
The eastbound lanes of Lawrence Avenue East are blocked in the area due to the crash.
Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.