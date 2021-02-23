Three people are facing a raft of charges after police allegedly seized nearly a kilogram of the deadly opioid fentanyl in downtown Toronto, alongside a stun gun, a pistol with a silencer and a bulletproof vest.

Earlier this month, police observed a number of opioid overdoses in the Jarvis and Charles streets area of the city.

After conducting surveillance in the area, police raided a home nearby and allegedly seized more than 900 grams of fentanyl, 20 grams of cocaine, and 35 grams of crystal meth.

The total street value of the drugs is estimated at $200,000.

Investigators also allege the suspects armed themselves with a 55,000-volt stun gun, a bulletproof vest, and a .22 calibre semi-automatic pistol with a silencer.

Two men identified as Munthir Salim, 28, and Jama Ismail Mohmamed, 35, as well as a woman identified as Unona Khomich, 19, were each charged with offences including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited device and careless storage of a firearm.

They each appeared in court at Old City Hall on Feb. 14.