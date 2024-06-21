Three people were taken to hospital, one of them with serious injuries, following a fiery crash on Highway 401 in Scarborough late Thursday.

It happened in the westbound express lanes of Highway 401 near Neilson Road around 10:40 p.m.

One adult was transported to hospital was serious injuries while two others were transported with minor injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Images from the scene showed the charged pavement following the intense fire.

All express lanes of the highway are currently closed and are expected to remain closed into the morning rush for the cleanup.