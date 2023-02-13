The final bail hearing for the group of teenagers accused in the fatal “swarming-style” stabbing of a Toronto homeless man in December is set to take place Monday.

The hearing is to be heard at 311 Jarvis St. in downtown Toronto.

Four teens accused in the attack have already been released from custody on bail, while three were denied.

The eight girls, aged 13 to 16 years old, allegedly swarmed and stabbed a man later identified as 59-year-old Ken Lee near Union Station in mid-December.

All eight girls were arrested the same day. Their identities are protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Lee died in hospital after sustaining life-threatening injuries in the seemingly random attack.

Lee’s family said in January it was still “too painful” to conduct any interviews. However, they said they want people to know that Lee was a proud man who was recently in the shelter system “because he had fallen,” but he had a kind soul and was trying to get back on his feet.

“Just note that Ken was a kind soul with a heart of gold,” the family wrote in the statement. “He was not in the system due to alcohol or drug abuse. He was a man with pride who had fallen and wanted to learn to stand up on his own knowing that he always had his family behind him. Maybe in due time we will share more with you.”