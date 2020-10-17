A large fire has destroyed a lobster pound in Middle West Pubnico, N.S., amid rising tensions over a treaty right to a self-regulated Indigenous fishery in the province.

A Nova Scotia First Nations chief, Mike Sack, issued a statement saying the overnight blaze "further illustrates the need for greater police presence in the region."

He says the facility is owned "by a friend and ally," adding that one of their community members was barricaded and his catch destroyed there last week.

Jonathan LeBlanc, fire chief for Eel Brook District Fire Department, says his team got a call around midnight about a blaze at a large commercial structure in West Pubnico.

He says the building is "a lost cause" and everything inside was destroyed, but they were able to prevent damage to adjacent buildings.

LeBlanc says no one was inside the building at the time of the fire and no injuries are reported.

(The Canadian Press)