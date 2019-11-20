

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





Two homes under construction collapsed after a fire broke out in Richmond Hill on Wednesday afternoon.

Richmond Hill Fire was called to the scene shortly before 1 p.m. in the area of Marbrook Street and Peterhouse Street in Richmond Hill.

Deputy Chief for Richmond Hill Fire Bryan Burbidge said that crews remained on scene for several hours to battle the fire.

The fire department said it is not clear on the stage of construction the homes were at but they were unoccupied.

There was a third home that had some exposure damage from the fire as well, Richmond Hill Fire said.

No one was injured and the fire is now under control.