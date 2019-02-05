

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A high-rise building in Etobicoke was without power and water for at least several hours overnight after a hydro vault fire.

Firefighters were first dispatched to the building on Islington Avenue south of Highway 401 at 1:20 a.m.

Toronto Fire says that crews did not locate any visible smoke upon arrival and were able to quickly knock down the fire.

Reports from the scene suggest that the building was without power and hydro in the wake of the fire. It’s unclear whether power and hydro has since been restored to the building.

There is no word on the cause of the blaze at this time.

Toronto Fire has asked the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal to conduct an investigation.