

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A firefighter is in hospital after being transported from the scene of a four-alarm highrise fire in Thorncliffe Park early Wednesday.

The fire broke out in a sixth-floor unit at an apartment building on Thorncliffe Park Drive near Overlea Boulevard at around 3:30 a.m.

About an hour later, Toronto Fire said the fire had been knocked down.

One firefighter was transported to hospital following a Mayday call, Toronto Fire said.

In a tweet, Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said the injured firefighter is alert and conscious in hospital as he remains under observation.

No civilian injuries were reported.

It’s not yet clear how the fire started.