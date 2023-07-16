Firefighter in NWT dies battling wildfire near home community
Fire and smoke from a wildfire are shown in Hay River, Northwest Territories in a handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/James Cardinal Jr.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, July 16, 2023 3:39PM EDT
A firefighter has died while battling a wildfire near his home community in the Northwest Territories.
The territorial government issued a statement saying the firefighter from Fort Liard died from an injury sustained while battling a nearby blaze on Saturday afternoon.
Wildfire Information Officer Jessica Davey-Quantick says the firefighter was involved in combatting a fire that started July 7 and is currently about 11 kilometres southwest of Fort Liard.
