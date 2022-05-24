A firefighter suffered injuries requiring hospitalization battling an intensely hot and stubborn fire that broke out in a home in west Toronto overnight.

Emergency crews were called to the home at Langmuir Crescent, between the Humber River and Jane Street, north of Bloor Street West, at 1:42 a.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters said the roof was fully involved when they arrived.

A rear section of the roof collapsed due to damage sustained by the fire.

They knocked it down over several hours and were checking for extension in hot spots by 5 a.m.

All occupants of the home were out, safe and accounted for.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries that required transport to hospital, paramedics said.

The cause of the fire and extent of the damage is not yet known.