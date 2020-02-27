Firefighters on scene of blaze at Brampton Canadian Tire
Crews are on scene of a massive fire at a Brampton Canadian Tire. (Twitter/ Brampton Fire and Emergency Services)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, February 27, 2020 5:13AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 27, 2020 5:22AM EST
Firefighters are responding to a massive blaze at a Canadian Tire in Brampton this morning.
Heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from a store near McLaughlin Road and Bovaird Drive shortly before 4:30 a.m.
Brampton Fire and Emergency Services told CP24 that there are no reported injuries.
More to come…