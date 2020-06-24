CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
Firefighters rescue man, 23, stuck 100 feet up cliff near Scarborough Bluffs
A firefighter is seen attaching a harness to a man on the side of a cliff in Scarborough on June 24, 2020. (Chopper 24)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, June 24, 2020 4:10PM EDT
Firefighters retrieved a 23-year-old man who found himself stuck 100 feet off the ground on a steep cliff near the Scarborough Bluffs on Wednesday afternoon.
Toronto firefighters said that they were called to a steep cliff due southeast of 1 Fenwood Heights in Scarborough on Wednesday afternoon after a man got stuck on the side of the cliff.
Chopper 24 witnessed firefighters reaching the man, attaching a harness and together pulling themselves up to safety just after 4 p.m.
Firefighters said the man’s condition was not known but they called paramedics to the scene as a precaution.