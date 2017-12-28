

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Most residents of a midtown apartment building will be allowed home tonight after a fire broke out at an apartment in the Sherwood Park area Thursday night.

The fire started in a seventh floor unit at a building near Broadway and Redpath avenues at around 8 p.m.

The building was partially evacuated, while some residents were told to shelter in place.

“We had a good working fire on the seventh floor, with heavy smoke on the seventh and we had to call a second alarm to get additional crews because there are additional buildings attached to this one,” District Chief Michael Ancio told CP24 at the scene.

Ancio said the fire, contained to the one unit, has been extinguished.

One woman had to be taken to hospital to be checked over because of anxiety, but no serious injuries directly related to the heat or smoke were reported.

Firefighters have not yet said what caused the fire.

Most residents are expected to be allowed to return home tonight.

“Besides the fire apartment, everybody will get back in tonight,” Ancio said.