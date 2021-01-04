The first five health-care workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario have now gotten their second doses.

Personal support worker Anita Quidangen and four of her colleagues at the The Rekai Centre on Sherbourne Street became the first people in the province to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine back on Dec. 14.

Since then the province has administered more than 42,000 first doses of the vaccine but today marked the first time that it administered second doses to Ontarians.

According to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has an efficacy of 52 per cent after the first dose but that goes up to 95 per cent seven days after the administration of the second dose.

“I feel good.When I got the first vaccine I was so excited. Now that I am done I am more happy,” Quidangen said after getting her shot at the University of Heath Network’s Michener Institute of Education. “It is for the safety of my residents and my friends and my co workers.”

The administration of second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine comes as the province continues to face criticism for the pace at which it has been able to get shots into arms.

Over the weekend biostatician Ryan Imgrund told CTV News Toronto that the government is sitting on 146,000 doses of the vaccine and is now dead last among Canadian provinces on a per capita basis when it comes to administering the doses, something that he said was “unacceptable.”

The Ford government also faced criticism for temporarily pausing vaccinations over the holidays.

“With any rollout we have had throughout this pandemic there are a few bumps in the road but we have proven as Ontarians that once we get rolling we will be number one in the entire country,” Premier Doug Ford said on Monday. “We are going to be going full steam forward and I have all the confidence in the world in the minister and the presidents and CEOs of hospitals. We are ramping it up and you are going to see a significant difference over the next few weeks.”

The province has prioritized healthcare workers, long-term care residents, home care patients with chronic conditions and First Nation communities as part of the first phase of its vaccine rollout strategy.

It has said that it expects to be able to begin vaccinating additional priority groups as early as April.

“Of course it has to pick up, of course it has to be improved but I think the real test will be the first couple of weeks of January and can we truly protect those who are the most vulnerable?” infectious disease specialist Dr. Issac Bogoch, who sits on Ontario’s vaccine task force, told CP24 on Monday morning. “There really needs to be a province wide blitz into long-term care facilities and retirement homes to really protect the most vulnerable of the vulnerable.”