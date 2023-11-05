Five Brampton men charged with firearm, drug offences
Peel police have seized the pictured gun as part of an ongoing investigation into five Brampton men who have been arrested and charged with firearm- and drug-related offences. Handout
Published Sunday, November 5, 2023 5:48PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 5, 2023 5:49PM EST
Five Brampton men have been arrested and charged with firearm- and drug-related offences.
In a media release on Sunday, Peel police said that at approximately noon on Friday, investigators located three men in the area of Highway 50 and Rutherford Road in Vaughan. As part of an ongoing investigation by the Specialized Enforcement Bureau, three men were arrested and charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm.
A search of the arrested men revealed a FN 509 9mm pistol, which contained a 24-round extended magazine loaded with 20 rounds.
Later in the afternoon, at approximately 3:44 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop near Mountainash Road and Bovaird Drive in Brampton, where two men were arrested and charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm. A search of the men resulted in the seizure of two extended magazines with a 24-round capacity and containing 9mm ammunition.
Amandeep Singh, a 21-year-old man from Brampton, has been charged with the following offences:
- Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
- Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
- Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm
- Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized
- Occupant of Motor Vehicle Knowing there was Firearm
- Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm
- Fail to Comply with Release Order x2
- Fail to Comply With Undertaking
- Possession of a Controlled Substance x2
Ramanpreet Singh, a 30-year-old man from Brampton, has been charged with the following offences:
- Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
- Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
- Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm
- Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized
- Occupant of Motor Vehicle Knowing there was Firearm
- Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm
Maninder Singh, a 21-year-old man from Brampton, has been charged with the following offences:
- Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
- Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
- Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm
- Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized
- Occupant of Motor Vehicle Knowing there was Firearm
- Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm
Swaranpreet Singh, a 20-year-old man from Brampton, has been charged with the following offences:
- Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
- Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized
Jobanpreet Singh, a 20-year-old man from Brampton, has been charged with the following offences:
- Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
- Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized
All men were held for a bail hearing and attended the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.
Anyone with further information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact Peel police.