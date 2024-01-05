Five people are in hospital after a vehicle crashed into a North York townhouse just after midnight Friday as crews work to contain a natural gas leak in the area.

Emergency crews were called to a complex just south of Sheppard Avenue at Highway 404 after a vehicle drove into the three-storey building.

Toronto paramedics tell CP24 they transported five patients to hospital, one with moderate injuries and four with minor injuries. Toronto police said the driver and two people who were inside home at the time of the crash are among the injured.

Toronto Fire Services say the vehicle struck a gas main which caused a natural gas leak. At this time, the complex has been evacuated and the gas has been shut off to the units involved.

The three individuals inside the car at the time of the collision had exited the vehicle by the time emergency crews arrived, Toronto Fire said.

It’s unclear what caused the vehicle to drive into the home at this point.

Toronto police are investigating.