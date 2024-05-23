One person was taken to hospital after a car slammed into a house in Markham Wednesday night.

It happened at a home on Bashford Crescent, in the area of 14th Avenue and Donald Cousens Parkway.

York Regional Police said one person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It wasn’t immediately clear whether it was a person from the car or the house.

Images from the scene showed what appeared to be a pick-up truck with its front wheels resting on the porch of the home. A sedan with rear-end damage sat lodged in the garage door of the home.

It’s not yet clear what caused the crash.