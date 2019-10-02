

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Five children that were the subject of a province-wide Amber Alert on Tuesday have been found safe, Niagara Regional Police say.

On Tuesday, police said that five children between the ages of 5 and 14 were taken by their father, Ian MacDermid, sometime between Sept. 19 and Sept. 25.

Investigators alleged Ian MacDiarmid violated a temporary custody order when he took the children.

On Wednesday at about 1 p.m., following a sighting of MacDermid driving a red Toyota Camry late on Tuesday, police found the car parked in the driveway of a rented cottage in Ridgeway, outside Fort Erie.

Const. Phil Gavin said police found Ian MacDiarmid and a 22-year-old female at the cottage.

They then entered the cottage and found all five children inside.

“The children appear to be in good health and are currently being cared for,” police said Wednesday afternoon.

Gavin said the kids were taken to hospital for a medical assessment.

“Presently Ian MacDemid is not under arrest, but the investigation is ongoing,” Gavin said.

Police continue to say that information from the public they received as a result of the Amber Alert helped them locate the children.