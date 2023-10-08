Five people have been taken to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Dufferin County.

The serious collision happened late Sunday afternoon in Melancton Township on County Road 21 at Fourth Line, which is northeast of Shelburne.

Dufferin OPP said that four people were transported to local hospital, while a fifth was air-lifted by Ornge to a Toronto trauma centre with serious injuries.

The extent of the injuries of the four initial patients are unknown.

Drivers should note that County Road 21 at Fourth Line northeast to 250 Sideroad is off limits as police investigate. Police are advising motorists to avoid the area.