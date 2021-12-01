Five schools in Oshawa are in hold and secure after a person was stabbed on Wednesday afternoon, Durham Regional Police say.

Police were called to the area of Harmony Road and Adelaide Avenue for reports of an altercation.

A person was found suffering from stab wounds, police say.

The victim’s condition and identity are unknown at this point in time.

Police say Harmony Heights Public School, Eastdale Collegiate and Vocational Institute, Vincent Massey Public School, Gordon B Attersley Public School and Sir Alberta Love Catholic School have been placed in hold and secure for the time being.

A hold-and-secure is a safety measure used to keep students inside the school when an active police investigation is happening in the area. Schools function normally inside but students are not allowed to leave the building during the order.

This is a developing news story.