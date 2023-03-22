

MONTREAL - Firefighters and police continued to search for at least five missing people at the site of a fatal fire in Old Montreal on Wednesday while an investigation to determine what sparked the blaze continued.

A plan to dismantle the upper floors of the three-storey building starting this week is on hold while authorities undertake a more “methodical” search using a crane, specialized camera equipment and drones.

Insp. David Shane of the Montreal police told a briefing Wednesday that searchers are targeting areas based on the probable location of the missing people when the fire broke out Thursday. On Tuesday evening, a second body was found and removed from the rubble.

The discovery “confirms that the cross-referencing of the information collected by investigators allows us to effectively orient the search in the building,” Shane said.

Police did not provide further details about the second victim pending identification by the coroner's office and out of respect for families, Shane said.

Authorities have said identities of victims will only be released after confirmation from two separate methods, including either a DNA test or dental records. A first body, a woman, was recovered Sunday evening.

Shane said investigators have not ruled out the possibility there could be more than five people missing.

“We are well aware that the wait is currently very hard and painful for the families, especially each time we announce the discovery of a new victim in the rubble,” Shane said.

Family and friends have identified some of the missing, including Saniya Khan and her childhood friend Dania Zafar, who were in Montreal for a trip.

An Wu, 31, a neuroscientist doing post-doctoral work at the University of California San Diego who was in Montreal for a conference, has also been reported missing by friends.

Charlie Lacroix, an 18-year-old from the Montreal suburb of Terrebonne, was also identified by her father as one of the missing. She had rented a unit in the building on Airbnb with a friend, and Lacroix's father said his daughter told 911 operators that she was trapped in a unit with no fire escape or windows.

Authorities have not confirmed how many of the missing people were tourists but said victims were from Quebec, Ontario and the United States.

The fatal fire has raised concerns over unlicensed Airbnb-type rentals in Montreal and scrutiny of the platform. Police have said the building built in 1890 included units that were rented on Airbnb, which is outlawed by the city in the area.

Montreal 's mayor this week called for Airbnb to stop listing units that don't have a provincial permit proving they are operating legally.

Martin Guilbault, a Montreal fire operations chief, said Wednesday the dismantling of the building will wait while authorities concentrate efforts inside the building. Some areas of the building are more difficult to search than others as some parts are more collapsed.

Authorities did plan to remove a pair of chimneys that posed a risk to rescue teams.

