Flash flooding and hydro outages have been reported across Toronto as severe weather slammed the city this afternoon.

A heavy thunderstorm passed through the city for about an hour Wednesday and Environment Canada said the storm was capable of producing strong wind gusts and rainfall accumulation of between 50 and 70 millimetres.

"Wind gusts up to 100 kilometres per hour are likely on the west side of Toronto," the weather advisory read.

A tornado watch was briefly issued for the city but is no longer in effect.

"It is moving very quickly but at the same time, it's severe and it's giving a lot of rain.... in a very short amount of time," Environment Canada meteorologist Gerald Chang told CP24 on Wednesday.

"When we're talking about that rainfall amount, around 80 mm of rain is really the monthly rainfall for Toronto so this is quite significant and it could lead to flash flooding."

He noted that the "isolated" storm is mostly impacting the city's west end.

Police say flooding and downed trees and hydro wires have been reported in the western parts of Toronto.

In the area of Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue, police say there are reports of a car floating away and a person in a canoe on the roadway.

Police say the city's Black Creek river has "broken banks in several places" and townhomes in the area of Weston Road and Humber Boulevard may need to be evacuated due to possible flooding.

Toronto Hydro is reporting "scattered outages" across Toronto due to heavy rain and high winds.

"We're currently also experiencing a high volume of calls. After you've reported your outage, please allow us time to respond. We need to keep our phone lines open for safety emergency calls, like downed wires," Toronto Hydro tweeted on Wednesday afternoon. "Again, we appreciate your patience (and) thank you for reporting."