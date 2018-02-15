

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Multiple injuries have been reported after a plane en route to San José, Costa Rica hit severe turbulence and had to return to Toronto’s Pearson International Airport.

The incident happened onboard an Air Canada Rouge flight at around 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Peel Paramedics initially told CP24 three flight attendants suffered minor injuries in the incident and were all transported to hospital to be assessed. About an hour after the landing, Peel Paramedics said only two people had to be taken to hospital.

In a statement, Air Canada confirmed to CP24 that the flight after to make the return after “encountering turbulence.”

“As a precautionary measure airport emergency services met the aircraft upon arrival,” the statement said.

Air Canada said passengers onboard the flight are scheduled to redepart for their destination on a different aircraft but did not specify when this will take place.