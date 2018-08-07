

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Parts of Toronto are experiencing flooding and power outages after heavy showers moved through on Tuesday night.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Toronto, Mississauga and Brampton at around 9 p.m. About one hour after, the weather agency ended the statement for Mississauga and Brampton.

“The heaviest showers were over the west end of Toronto and near Pearson International Airport,” the weather agency said. “Since the showers are moving very slowly, local rainfall amounts of 25 to 50 millimetres in an hour are quite likely.”

“Total rainfall amounts of 50 to 100 millimetres are quite possible in one or two locations this evening. The high rainfall amounts will be very localized in nature.”

Throughout the evening, Environment Canada said motorists should be prepared for “very low visibility in downpours and ponding of water on roads.”

At around 10 p.m., Toronto Hydro said they had lost their power supply from Hydro One and subsequently 16,000 customers lost power in the area of Finch Station and Steeles, Sheppard and Islington avenues. An investigation is underway.

Power was restored to approximately 8,000 customers at around 10:30 p.m., Toronto Hydro said.

Toronto police said flooding in the area of Wilson and Dubray avenues has caused three vehicles to get stuck. No injuries have been reported.

Environment Canada said the heavy rain is expected to ease off by midnight.