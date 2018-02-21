

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Flooding concerns are flaring up again for homeowners in Mississauga as rain continues to fall in the GTA on Wednesday.

On Tuesday night, firefighters were called to Old Derry Road, near Meadowvale Boulevard, to help curb flooding at residences along the Credit River.

With more rainfall in the forecast today, flooding continues to be an issue in the area.

The City of Mississauga released a warning about possible flooding on Tuesday.

“Mississauga has experienced substantial rainfall over the last 24 hours and the weather forecast is predicting an additional 20 millimetres of rainfall before the end of day Wednesday,” the statement read.

“Water levels will continue to rise in response to the rain and melting snow. Ice in the Credit River may begin to break up as water levels approach the top of the bank which will increase the potential for flooding due to ice jams.”

City staff said residents should avoid walking or driving in flooded areas and stay away from creeks, rivers, streams, and any frozen bodies of water.

Homeowners and business owners are also advised to clear debris from catch basins and call 311 to report flooding or blocked catch basins.