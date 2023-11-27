Some Toronto commuters got their first taste of winter weather on Monday morning as snow cropped up in areas outside the downtown core.

Environment Canada is calling for a 70 per cent chance of flurries today in Toronto and a high of 3 C, but CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said high winds will make it feel “cooler than the numbers might suggest.”

“They’ll also align in such a way as to initiate a significant lake effect snow event starting this afternoon and lasting through late Tuesday for the traditional snow belts north and northwest of the city,” Coulter said on Monday morning.

A snow squall watch has been issued for northern Durham and York regions and a snow squall warning is in effect for Barrie.

Coulter added that some areas could see as much as 35 centimetres of snow between Monday afternoon and Tuesday night, causing significant travel hazards in the next 24 hours.

While Wednesday will see the winds “back off a bit,” Coulter said, the city will still be breezy. Widespread light flurries and a high of 0C are expected on Wednesday.

The temperature is expected to warm up slightly later in the week, with a seasonable high of 5 C on Thursday and 4 C on Friday.