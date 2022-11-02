Environment Canada issued a fog advisory for the City of Toronto Wednesday afternoon.

“Fog has moved in from Lake Ontario and is located mainly along the lakeshore. Particularly dense fog is situated between the lakeshore and the 401 in east Scarborough and Pickering. The fog is expected to move further inland as the evening progresses,” the advisory says.

“Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.”

Commuting drivers are being told to slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop if visibility is reduced.

Environment Canada issues fog advisories when near zero visibilities in fog are expected or occurring.