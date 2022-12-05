

The Canadian Press





Food inflation isn't going away anytime soon.

The latest edition of Canada's Food Price Report predicts food prices will continue to rise in the new year -- perhaps by as much as seven per cent in 2023.

For the average family of four, that means groceries will cost nearly 16-thousand-300-dollars for the year.

That's almost 11-hundred dollars more than this year.

Dalhousie University professor and lead author Sylvain Charlebois says food inflation will remain stubbornly high in the first half of '23 before it begins to ease.

Within the grocery store, vegetables are expected to see the biggest price hike.

Charlebois called produce the "wild card."

The U-S has been struggling with dry conditions and bacterial contaminations, and a weaker Canadian dollar could make importing goods more expensive.