Premier Doug Ford says that his government will be making an announcement on Monday regarding what its next steps will be amid the surging number of COVID-19 cases in the province.

Ford made the comment as he delivered prepared remarks prior to an emergency meeting via teleconference with 113 Ontario hospital leaders.

He said that the lockdown orders in Toronto and Peel that are set to expire next week will be extended and that his government will have “additional information on Monday for the balance of the province.”

“The trends that we are seeing throughout Ontario are very, very concerning and nothing is more important to our government than making sure we protect the health and safety of each and every person,” he said. “We are going to have an emergency meeting over the weekend and we will make a decision (on what is next) on Monday.”

Today’s talks with hospital leader comes as Ford faces increased pressure to order further lockdown restrictions.

There have also been calls for schools to go remote-only for the first two weeks of instruction after the holiday break.

On Friday, Ford did not provide any indication of what sort of measures could be coming but he did say that he wants to hear from people “on the ground” about what is happening within Ontario’s hospitals, where nearly 900 people are now being treated for COVID-19.

“Folks, we are asking for your help we are asking for your support,” he said. “Without all 14.5 million people in the province we will not be able to get through this ourselves but with all of your support we will get through this and we will come out better on the other end.”

Tory has called for new restrictions in Toronto

The province’s rolling seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases now stands at 2,089, which is up nearly 12 per cent from this time last week.

Hospitalizations have also continued to steadily rise, forcing some hospitals in the GTHA to cancel elective surgeries and procedures and some officials to warn of "important care" now being at risk.

Speaking with CP24 about the situation on Friday morning, Toronto Mayor John Tory said that we have now reached a point where we “need to have further restrictions to even stem the tide.”

“I want to express the hope that the province does what I believe they should do and that is to have a region-wide series of additional restrictions during a quieter period of time at this time of year so that we can really take advantage of that quieter period of time and have a jolt to the system that stops these numbers from growing the way they have been to new records almost every day," he said.

The Ontario Hospital Association has called on the province to implement a 28-day lockdown in all areas seeing 40 new cases per 100,000 residents or more to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed.

The Registered Nurses Association of Ontario is also calling for a province-wide lockdown.