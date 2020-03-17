

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Premier Doug Ford has declared a provincial state of emergency in response to a worsening COVID-19 outbreak and will now order the closure of restaurants and bars not providing takeout service along with a host of other venues where crowds are known to gather.

Ford made the announcement at a hastily-called news conference at Queen’s Park on Tuesday morning, noting that the province is facing an “unprecedented time in its history.”

He says that under the order the government will prohibit all organized public events of more than 50 people until March 31, including services in places of worship. He said that the order will also force the closure of all facilities providing indoor recreational programs, all public libraries and private schools, all licenced childcare centres, all bars and restaurants that don’t provide takeout services and all theatres, cinemas and concert venues.

On Monday, the City of Toronto had recommended that bars and restaurants to halt dine-in service in light of indications that COVID-19 was spreading in the community, though the order from the province mill make that mandatory for businesses across the province.

“Right now we have to do everything possible to slow the spread of COVID-19 in order to avoid overwhelming our healthcare system,” Ford said

There have been 177 confirmed cases of COVID in Ontario so far, including an additional 32 that were added to the count on Monday.

