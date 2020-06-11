

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The premier’s office has confirmed that both Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott have tested negative for COVID-19.

In a statement released Thursday, Ford’s office said the minister and premier opted to get tested after learning that Stephen Lecce, Ontario's education minister, had been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Ford and Elliott had been at a press conference with Lecce the previous day.

“To be clear, both Premier Ford and Minister Elliott have had no known contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19, and as a result, there is no need for either of them to self-isolate,” the statement read.

“They will continue to follow public health guidelines.”

Premier Doug Ford will resume his daily COVID-19 briefings today, one day after skipping a press conference to be tested for the virus.

Ford was slated to participate in a news conference on the upcoming college and university term on Wednesday afternoon but his appearance was cancelled at the last-minute following news of Lecce's test.

Lecce, however, has since tested negative for the virus.

“Minister Lecce is feeling well and continues to work from home. He is following the advice of his doctor by continuing to monitor for any symptoms," a statement from the education minister's office read.

"Out of an abundance of caution, although the exposure risk was extremely low, he will be self isolating for the remainder of the 14 days since the time of exposure, on June 6. The Minister again would like to offer his sincere thanks to the team at UHN and everyone yesterday who sent positive thoughts and messages.”

On Tuesday, Ford’s nephew, Toronto councillor Michael Ford, announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 but the premier confirmed that he had not been in contact with his nephew.