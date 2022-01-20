Premier Doug Ford is making an announcement today after sources told CTV News Toronto that the government is planning to allow restaurants to reopen at 50 per cent capacity on Jan. 31.

Ford will be making an announcement at 11:30 a.m., alongside Health Minister Christine Elliott and Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health.

Sources say the government is planning to gradually lift other public health restrictions in February but it is unknown when restrictions will be eased for gyms and theatres.

The government is planning for a full reopening in March, according to sources.

Ontario reverted to a modified Step 2 on Jan. 5 in response to rapidly rising case counts and hospitalizations due to the highly contagious Omicron variant.

Returning to Step 2 resulted in the closure of indoor dining, theatres, gyms and reducing private gathering limits to five people indoors and 10 outdoors.

The government also shuttered in-person learning and pivoted to virtual learning for two weeks after the winter break. Most students returned to school yesterday after two snow days.

On Wednesday, Ford told the media that “positive” news about restrictions would be coming this week as businesses are struggling to stay afloat during another round of closures in the pandemic.

“It is going to be a positive announcement that we make this week and I look forward to it. Nobody dislikes the shutdowns more than I do. I actually despise them but in saying that health is a priority and I follow the guidelines of the chief medical officer. But we look forward to having a good announcement for restaurants and gyms and other folks who have been closed,” he said at Queen’s Park.

The current restrictions are set to be in effect until Jan. 26, but lifting them is contingent on improving public health indicators.

Speaking at a COVID-19 press briefing yesterday, Dr. Moore said loosening restrictions will be a gradual approach.

“I am confident that it will be phased, will be gradual, and will be based on data and will follow the prudence they've done in the past on that staged and phased reopening,” he said. “We will continue though to monitor any risks of increased transmission in the community.”

Elliott added that the province is seeing “glimmers of hope” and “signs of stabilization” in the health-care system.

“Omicron cases are expected to peak this month with a peak in hospitalizations and ICU admissions to follow,” she said at the press briefing.

“New hospitalizations are slowing and are now doubling closer to every two weeks. Experience in our hospitals has confirmed Omicron is not as severe as Delta, with far fewer patients requiring intensive care than in previous waves, despite much higher rates of transmission in the community.”

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health said there were 4,132 people in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19, down from a record 4,183 hospitalizations the prior day, and 589 people in intensive care.

Today’s announcement will be streamed live on CP24.com.