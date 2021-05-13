The Ford government is extending the provincewide stay-at-home order for two more weeks.

Premier Doug Ford confirmed the extension at a news conference at Queen’s Park on Thursday afternoon.

The extension mean the order is now set to expire on June 2.

“While we are seeing positive trends as a result of the public health measures put in place, we cannot afford to let up yet,” Ford said in a news release issued Thursday afternoon.

“We must stay vigilant to ensure our ICU numbers stay down and our hospital capacity is protected. If we stay the course for the next two weeks, and continue vaccinating record number of Ontarians every day, we can begin looking forward to July and August and having the summer that everyone deserves.”

The province says it will consider reopening outdoor amenities on June 2. Remote-learning will also continue for all publicly funded and private elementary and secondary schools.

Ford also confirmed Thursday that beginning on the week of May 31, children between the ages of 12 and 17 will be able to book their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

More to come...