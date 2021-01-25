The Ford government has extended its second state of emergency and a stay at home order due to coronavirus for an additional two weeks.

Included as a line in a news release about the vaccine program, the province says both the state of emergency and the stay-at-home order will now extend until at least Feb. 9.

The Stay at Home order originally declared on Jan. 12 requires Ontario residents to stay in their homes unless they are going out for approximately 33 different approved purposes including all forms of air, rail or bus travel, exercise or medical reasons.

The order limits outdoor gatherings throughout the province to five people, restricts people from having guests in their homes and requires all workers not deemed essential by their employer to remain at home.

The extension of the state of emergency also extends the temporary pause on residential evictions and maintains all penalties in place for violating the order.