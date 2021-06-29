

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario has given $300,000 to two Muslim organizations in an effort to fight Islamophobia in the province's schools.

The announcement comes after four members of a Muslim family were struck and killed by a vehicle in London, Ont., in what police have called an attack motivated by hate.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says $225,000 will go to the Muslim Association of Canada to create digital resources for educators, students and parents to raise awareness about Islamophobia.

The rest of the funding will go to the National Council of Canadian Muslims to help Muslim newcomers navigate their new country and to help those new students prepare for school in the fall.

Lecce says it is unacceptable that Muslim students face discrimination at schools.

The London attack prompted a national discussion on the racism Muslims face in Canada and calls for action to combat Islamophobia.