The Ford government is open to moving up the timeline for reopening parts of Ontario’s economy but is still waiting to see whether the Victoria Day long weekend resulted in a spike in COVID-19 transmission, a senior government source tells CTV News Toronto.

Ontario has set June 14 as its target date for beginning the first stage of a three-stage reopening plan that is benchmarked to vaccination rates.

The source, however, tells CTV News Toronto that the government could move up the timeline once it receives the transmission data from the recent long weekend.

News of the potential change comes as the province continues to see a decline in COVID-19 case counts.

On Wednesday, the rolling seven-day average of new cases dropped below 1,000 for the first time since early November. It had stood at 1,622 just one week ago.

Once it begins, the first stage of the province’s reopening plan will allow non-essential retailers to open at 15 per cent capacity and allow bars and restaurants to serve customers on their patios, among other things.

Personal care services will remain closed until stage two and gyms and movie theatres won’t reopen until stage three.

“I think they (the province) have demonstrated a pragmatism and I think they know there are businesses that are hanging on but their fingernails right now that have just made it through this period and that even a week will make a difference to them,” Toronto Mayor John Tory told CP24 on Wednesday morning when asked about the prospect of an earlier reopening. “So yes there are all kinds of discussions going on about the desirability of opening as soon as possible and I think if the thresholds are met they might be at their cabinet meeting when that time comes saying ‘yeah we can do it now’ as opposed to some other date that has already been set.”

The Ford government has said that it will not begin the first phase of its reopening plan until two weeks after 60 per cent of Ontario adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, a milestone that it will reach by the end of the week.

But there are also other public health indicators that are being considered, including case counts and hospitalization data.

For what it is worth, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams has said that he wouldn’t personally support lifting restrictions until daily case counts are in the 550 to 600 range.

While Ontario has not recorded a single daily case count under 600 since the fall, it has gotten close in recent days.

Speaking to CTV News Toronto on background, the source pointed out that the number of people in the ICU with COVID-19 is still higher “than the wave two peak" and said that there will be no announcement on reopening today.

They also noted that the government has not yet reached out to the business sector to notify them about the potential shift in timelines for reopening but would aim to provide business owners with notice ahead of time.

For his part, Tory told CP24 earlier that he and Ford “share a desire to have things reopened as soon as possible.”

But he said that the government will ultimately have to make the final decision based on public health indicators.

“In the case of Toronto, we hit 70 per cent of the adult population getting a first dose and that (vaccination rates) is one that is set out in their documentation (for beginning stage one),” he said.

