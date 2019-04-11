

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The Ford government is giving drinkers and gamblers more ways to enjoy themselves in Ontario and the finance minister says anyone concerned about it just needs to trust their neighbour to do the right thing.

As part of an ongoing loosening of alcohol rules, bars and restaurants will be able to start serving at 9 a.m., seven days per week.

They will also be able to publicly advertise discount periods such as "happy hours."

And individual municipalities will be able to set up "tailgating" areas for liquor consumption outside sporting events and allow drinking in a public space such as a park.

"We trust people to make the right decision - it's a 283 page budget there are certainly all of the services we are providing to be well listed," Fedeli said of the raft of booze changes in the budget. Quite frankly the province is ready for these changes."

All previously scheduled increases to the wine and beer tax have been cancelled and there is an ongoing effort to allow corner stores to sell beer and wine.

The alcohol changes weren't sitting well with Opposition leader Andrea Horwath.

"When you make these kinds of changes, you have to recognize that these changes have impacts and then plan for addressing them. Anyone who has lost a loved one to a drunk driver would be horrified to hear the minister's response."

Liberal leader John Fraser said he was more or less unbothered by the changes, but questioned why so much of the Ford government's attention is paid to issues around alcohol.

"I do not understand the obsession with alcohol, we've been talking about alcohol for the duration of this government."

Green Party leader Mike Schreiner said the budget document mentions alcohol and gambling four times more often than it mentions climate change.

For lottery players, the Ford government has ordered the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Commission to develop ways for people to purchase ProLine or Lotto 6/49 tickets using a smartphone.

New casinos will be built in Peterborough and Pickering, and any casino will now be able to offer free alcoholic drinks to patrons as way to encourage them to keep gambling.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Colin D'Mello